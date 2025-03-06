Top Space Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve activities related to space exploration, satellite technology, commercial space travel, and related aerospace sectors. Investors in these stocks are banking on the future growth of the space industry, which is driven by advances in technology, emerging commercial opportunities, and increased governmental and private investment in space exploration and infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.72. 15,522,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,342,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average of $176.38. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $494.73. 2,076,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.51. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

