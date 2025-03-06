Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 1.0% increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CZFS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 11,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $276.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.