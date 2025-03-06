Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $176.66 and last traded at $179.70. 7,048,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,071,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.28.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

