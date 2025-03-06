Moderna Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 143,752 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 104,486 call options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
