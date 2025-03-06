Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 435,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,706. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Bartlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Bartlein acquired 1,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 28,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $350.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

