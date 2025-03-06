GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 166,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,828,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

About GoviEx Uranium

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.