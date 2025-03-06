Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,246,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 2,659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.4 days.

IPXHF traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970. Inpex has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

