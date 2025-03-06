Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Grows By 22.5%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of KBAGF stock remained flat at $3.90 on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

