Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Grows By 22.5%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Shares of KBAGF stock remained flat at $3.90 on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
