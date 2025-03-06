Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 4,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

