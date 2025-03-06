Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $15.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,240,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

