ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.86. 1,034,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 826,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $587.39 million, a PE ratio of 767.87 and a beta of 2.21.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,468.01. This represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 53,472 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

