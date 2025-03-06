Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.97. 1,440,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,769,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TALK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Get Talkspace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TALK

Talkspace Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $481.26 million, a PE ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Talkspace

In other news, CEO Jon R. Cohen bought 75,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,422.80. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 82,270 shares of company stock worth $235,312 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,180,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 580,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.