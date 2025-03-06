Short Interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Drops By 12.6%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 805,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
CVB Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 362,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.50. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of CVB Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 815.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.