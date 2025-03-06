Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,620,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCB traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.21. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

