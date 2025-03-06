GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 166,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,828,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GoviEx Uranium Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
