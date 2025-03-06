RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 265,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 109,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.57.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
