QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 72,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 322,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $158.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.29.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.