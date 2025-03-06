Top Industrial Stocks To Research – March 3rd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vertiv are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are equity shares of companies involved in manufacturing, production, and distribution of goods such as machinery, aerospace equipment, automobiles, and chemicals. These stocks tend to be cyclical in nature, influenced by economic conditions, global trade, and capital spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.73 on Monday, reaching $286.25. 62,396,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,772,070. The company has a market capitalization of $920.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.30, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.51.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.79 on Monday, reaching $190.64. 14,553,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,690,688. The company has a market capitalization of $893.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.35.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $8.98 on Monday, reaching $86.19. 8,626,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,780,575. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72.

