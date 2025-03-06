Promus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Promus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,489,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,056,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,430,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST opened at $1,047.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $987.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $941.75.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

