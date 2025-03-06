Analysts’ New Coverage for March 6th (ADUR, AHPI, ATHX, AUMN, AZPN, BTX, CHCI, CJJD, CO, CPHI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 6th:

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR). D. Boral Capital issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

