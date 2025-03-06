inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and $300,295.48 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

