Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,429,000 after acquiring an additional 189,714 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 47,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,497. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -3.02.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

