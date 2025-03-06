Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Pharvaris stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 47,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,497. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -3.02.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
