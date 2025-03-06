Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $235.49 and last traded at $245.70. 35,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 156,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEZL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sezzle Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 9.05.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

