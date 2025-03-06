OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Short Interest Up 20.4% in February

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 979,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,952. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $401.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 700,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

