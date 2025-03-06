VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 219,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,445,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.