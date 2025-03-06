Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$65.11 and last traded at C$65.85, with a volume of 34497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.60.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 2.0 %

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director Patrick Kirkham bought 2,035 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$70.36 per share, with a total value of C$143,179.34. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

