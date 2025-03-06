iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 106,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 85,889 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $48.09.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

