iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 106,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 85,889 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $48.09.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

