iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 106,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 85,889 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $48.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $844.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
