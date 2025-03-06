NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.60.
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
