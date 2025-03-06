BMO Capital Markets Cuts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$6.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

ATH traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.57. 2,355,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,422. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$5.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 105,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$519,409.80. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.