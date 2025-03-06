GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.42.

TSE GDI traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$33.73. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,854. The stock has a market cap of C$803.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.86. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

