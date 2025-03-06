Esports Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the competitive gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, and digital streaming platforms, among others. These companies benefit from the rapid growth of esports as both a global entertainment phenomenon and a lucrative investment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.17. 175,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,052. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. 213,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,229. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,014. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day moving average of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.00.

