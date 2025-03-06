5G Stocks To Research – March 6th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, Onsemi, Monolithic Power Systems, and Fortinet are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares in companies that are actively developing, manufacturing, or deploying fifth-generation wireless technology. These stocks often belong to telecom firms, chipmakers, and infrastructure providers poised to benefit from broader adoption and the enhanced connectivity of 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,552,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,091,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.74. 2,093,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.84. 837,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $233.72 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $27.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $584.51. 253,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,470. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $733.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. 1,145,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,197. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

See Also