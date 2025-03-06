Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 6th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant revenue from bitcoin or the blockchain technology that powers it, such as mining operations, exchanges, or digital wallet providers. By investing in these stocks, investors can gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency market while participating in the traditional equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,605,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,131,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,566,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,945,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 5.76.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,542,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

