Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – March 6th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide data storage solutions using remote, internet-based servers rather than on-site hardware. These companies offer scalable and flexible storage services for both individuals and businesses, driving investor interest with their ability to capitalize on the growing demand for digital data management and backup. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 52 week low of $91.19 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.49. The stock had a trading volume of 117,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

TUYA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 2,511,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 0.39.

