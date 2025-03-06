Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $106.93 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $106.93 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.64 or 0.00013097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,970,935 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a layer-1 blockchain designed for decentralised finance, offering pre-built modules and interoperability for advanced financial applications. INJ, its native token, supports governance, staking, and transaction fees. Developed by Injective Labs, the platform also integrates AI capabilities for autonomous and data-driven applications.”

