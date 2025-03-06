NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and $237.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00003503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00023709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,238,636,254 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,962,892 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

