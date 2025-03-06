Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14, RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Identiv updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Identiv Price Performance

INVE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 94,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Identiv has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Identiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Identiv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.