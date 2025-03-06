Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 31,006 shares.The stock last traded at $54.80 and had previously closed at $55.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $611.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,680. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

