MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 22,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 158,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
