John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 609 shares.The stock last traded at $41.22 and had previously closed at $39.00.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

