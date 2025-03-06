John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 609 shares.The stock last traded at $41.22 and had previously closed at $39.00.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 10.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
