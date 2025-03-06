Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,668,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 6,744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,668.0 days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
Huaneng Power International stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
About Huaneng Power International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huaneng Power International
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.