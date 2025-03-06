Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,668,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 6,744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,668.0 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

Huaneng Power International stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

