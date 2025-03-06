Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 27,656,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,606,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
