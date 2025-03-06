Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 27,656,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,606,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $7,433,000.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.