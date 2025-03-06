Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,054,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 4,047,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 991.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

