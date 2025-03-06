Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

