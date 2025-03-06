Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,702,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $78.12 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

