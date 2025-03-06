Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.23% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 19,277,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,012,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $234,102.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,540.75. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock worth $36,892,724. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

