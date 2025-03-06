Grin (GRIN) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $5,768.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,907.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00115691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $388.51 or 0.00436979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00254088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00022475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

