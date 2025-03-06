JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($36.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($27.39) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.16).
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
