JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($36.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($27.39) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.16).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Up 2.4 %

About Antofagasta

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 43 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,863.50 ($24.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,457,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,730.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,766.75. The company has a market capitalization of £22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,425 ($31.26).

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.