Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 108,101 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
