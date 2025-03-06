Beazley (LON:BEZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beazley had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.60%.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BEZ stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 894.50 ($11.53). 1,804,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 795.68. The company has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 611 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 925 ($11.92).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

