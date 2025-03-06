Beazley (LON:BEZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beazley had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.60%.
Beazley Stock Performance
Shares of BEZ stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 894.50 ($11.53). 1,804,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 795.68. The company has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 611 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 925 ($11.92).
About Beazley
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beazley
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.